Lafayette routs Greenville to advance to second round of playoffs

Published 3:31 pm Saturday, October 8, 2022

By Jake Davis

Lafayette volleyball looked dominant on Saturday as they swept Greenville (25-0, 25-1, 25-0) at home in the first round of the playoffs to set up a date with Ridgeland in the second round.

The Lady Commodores were able to get whatever they wanted against the Honeybees—conceding the only point of the game on a service error midway through the second set.

Lafayette recorded more aces than kills in the match as Greenville struggled to even get the ball over the net while committing error after error.

Sophomore Libero Chloe Carr led the way with a match-high 23 aces, while setter Caroline Crockett finished with 17.

“We focus a lot on not making errors and giving our defense a chance to play but today I was really wanting them to be aggressive on their serves and they were hitting all the spots that I told them—short serves, seams, deep,” said head coach Taylor Elliott. “We only missed one serve, only lost the one point so I was really proud of them for stepping up and being aggressive with their serving.”

The ‘Dores now turn their attention to Region 4-5A champion Ridgeland as they get set to take on the Titans on the road in the second round on Tuesday.

