Kickoff time set for Ole Miss, LSU

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference has announced a 2:30 p.m. kickoff for Ole Miss’ Oct. 22 road contest at LSU, with the contest televised on CBS.

The game will mark the 111th all-time meeting between Ole Miss and LSU dating back to 1894. The Tigers are the Rebels’ second-most played opponent behind Mississippi State.

No. 9 Ole Miss (6-0, 2-0 SEC) will play host to Auburn (3-3, 1-2 SEC) this weekend in the Rebels’ annual Military Appreciation game. Kick is slated for 11 a.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN.