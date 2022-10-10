Ole Miss tight end Michael Trigg reportedly out for season

Ole Miss suffered a major blow on Monday as news broke that USC transfer Michael Trigg would likely miss the remainder of the season due to a broken collarbone suffered against Vanderbilt on Saturday.

The promising young tight end recorded 17 receptions for 156 yards and three touchdowns in six games this season after making the jump from USC following his freshman season.

A close friend of quarterback and fellow USC transfer Jaxson Dart, Trigg had just begun to establish himself as a go-to receiver in the offense before his season was cut short.

The news was first reported by Chuck Rounsaville of On3 Sports. Head coach Lane Kiffin declined to give an update on Trigg’s status during his weekly press conference on Monday.

In his place, Ole Miss will turn to junior Casey Kelly and freshman Hudson Wolfe to take on the majority of snaps at tight end.

The Rebels host Auburn at 11 am on Saturday before hitting the road to take on LSU in Baton Rouge next week.