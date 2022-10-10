Ole Miss women’s basketball announces remaining tip times

Preparation is underway for Ole Miss women’s basketball, as the Rebels inch closer towards the start of the 2022-23 season with the announcement of the team’s remaining tip off times airing on SEC Network +.

In its lone exhibition matchup of the season, Ole Miss hosts Delta State on Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. CT from the SJB Pavilion and is free for the public to attend.

The Rebels open up the regular season to begin a two game homestand starting with Kennesaw State at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, followed by a Thursday night matchup on Nov. 10 against Southeast Missouri State at 6 p.m.

Ole Miss’ final three home games of November against Southern Miss on Nov. 16, Texas Southern on Nov. 28 and Alabama A&M on Nov. 29 are all slated for 6 p.m. tipoffs on SEC Network +.

The program’s annual Kids Day on Dec. 14 is set for an 11 a.m. start, followed by the Rebels closing out their non-conference home schedule against McNeese State on Dec. 17 at 12 p.m.

SEC play begins for the Rebels at home, hosting Auburn on Dec. 29 at 6 p.m., once again available to stream on SEC Network +. A week later, the Vanderbilt Commodores visit on Jan. 5 for a 6 p.m. tilt.

On Jan. 12, the Rebels trek to Georgia to face off against the Bulldogs at 6 p.m. CT. Ole Miss’ next SEC Network + game will take place from Rocky Top, with the Rebels visiting the Lady Vols on Feb. 2 at 5:30 pm.

Senior night on Feb. 23 against Missouri from the SJB Pavilion will be streamed at 6 p.m., and then the Rebels travel to Tuscaloosa to close out the regular season at Alabama on Feb. 26 at 2 p.m.

Fans have their first opportunity to catch a glimpse of this year’s Rebels from the eighth annual Square Jam, next Friday Oct. 14 from Oxford’s historic Square at 6:30 p.m. CT.