Lafayette County Detention Center Jail Log Oct. 8-10

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

Oct. 8

Nigel Washington, 23. Charge: Domestic Violence. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Daniel Walton, 22. Charge: Carrying a Concealed Weapon. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Marvin Gomez, 22. Charge: Failure to Yield Right of Way, DUI 1st, Careless Driving, and No Drivers License. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Devon Coppage, 28. Charge: DUI 1st and Possession of Paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Leslie Wells, 28. Charge: Possession of Paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Glen Rudd, 25. Serving City Time.

Nathan Lockwood, 25. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Oct. 9

Samuel Chincarini, 29. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Nathan Nicolosi, 25. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Amir Almasri, 18. Charge: Public Drunk and Fake ID. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Ronald Lawler, 63. Charge: Switched Tag, No Drivers License, and No Insurance. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Cory Smith, 46. Charge: Domestic Violence. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Laken Taylor, 37. Charge: DUI 1st, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana in a Motor Vehicle, No Insurance, and Expired Tag. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Oct. 10

Kelvin Lee Jarrett, 44. Charge: Disturbance of Family. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Matthew Wandell, 38. Serving Drug Court Time.

Justin Bell, 22. Charge: Possession of Marijuana. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Ashlynn Stark, 37. Charge: Possession of Paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Demari Wilson, 39. Serving State Time.