OHS band marches to victory

Published 8:58 am Tuesday, October 11, 2022

By Staff Report

The Oxford High School marching band qualified for the State Marching Championships after finishing first in Color Guard and Percussion at a competition in Tupelo this weekend. (OSD Communications)

This weekend on Saturday, October 8th, Oxford High School Band represented the Oxford School District proudly as Tupelo hosted two competitions in which the Chargers performed and brought home winnings.

After first earning “All-Superior” ratings at the State Marching Festival, they went on to take 1st place in both Color Guard and Percussion, as well as 2nd place and Reserve Grand Champion at the Mississippi Invitational Marching Band Competition.

After earning a superior rating at the festival, the band now qualifies for the State Marching Championships, which they will compete in on October 22nd.

“I am incredibly proud of how hard the students have worked to get to where we are today and looking forward to seeing where we can take this year’s show,” states OHS Band Director, Aaron Bailey.

The band will march in the Oxford Homecoming parade on Wednesday at 7pm, then perform again for the Homecoming game on Friday at Bobby Holcomb Field, where the OHS football team will kickoff against Clinton at 7:30pm.

