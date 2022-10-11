OHS Homecoming parade set for Wednesday, Oct. 12

Oxford High School will host its Homecoming parade on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.. The parade will run from the Ford Center on the University campus to Oxford Intermediate School.

The route will run east on University avenue, before turning north onto the square. The parade will turn left at YaYa’s, heading west on Jackson Avenue, before turning north onto MLK.

“It’s the largest parade we have had in quite some years and it will be a fun time,” Oxford High School posted on their Facebook page.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday, though no rescheduling plan has been shared at this time.