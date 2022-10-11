Oxford’s Bree Lyons becomes school’s all-time leader in kills

Published 6:02 pm Tuesday, October 11, 2022

By Jake Davis

Oxford’s Bree Lyons (1) plays against Tupelo in girls high school volleyball in Oxford, Miss. on Thursday, September 22, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)

In a year full of milestones, Oxford volleyball celebrated another historic achievement this week as outside hitter Bree Lyons broke Maggie Hobson’s school record for career kills with 979.

The senior captain broke the record with her third kill in the Chargers’ three-set thriller with Brandon last week, and was notified about the accomplishment in a private ceremony on Monday.

Head coach Ashley Martin asked Lyons’s older brother, who is currently stationed in Hawaii, to record a video that informed her about the feat and shared it with the team prior to their practice.

“I knew her brother was stationed in Hawaii and hadn’t been able to be here for her senior year and I knew how much her brother means to her so I thought ‘why don’t we do it like this?’ and it worked out really well,” Martin said.

Lyons said she has always been close with her brother, adding that she was glad to be able to share the moment with him.

“It’s kind of crazy, he actually told me, ‘I want you to make your name here, to break a record or something,’ so that [moment] was awesome,” Lyons said. “I had no idea that I was even getting close to [the record] and they way they showed it to me was so special because I haven’t talked to my brother for a long time…He’s one of my biggest heroes because he’s such an inspiration to me, so it was really special.”

Lyons now sits 21 kills away from becoming the first player in school history to eclipse the 1,000-mark as the Chargers kick off their North Half title defense with a matchup against Southaven in the second round of the 6A playoffs on Tuesday.

