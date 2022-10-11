Planning Commission OKs site plan for new gas station

The Oxford Planning Commission conditionally approved a site plan proposal from Ran Management for the new Evergreen C-Store. The property is located at 5093 George G “Pat” Patterson Parkway, on the corner of Highway 314.

The applicant previously received two special exceptions related to the site, including an exception for the use of a service station on the site and a special exception to install a drive through window.

The maximum lot coverage allowed is 80%. Ran Management proposes 64% lot coverage. The site will include 36 parking spaces, including 3 handicapped designations. Other approved elements include landscaping that meets the standards of development in the area. There are no trees on site that are large enough to require mitigation.

The proposed building materials are brick veneer, decorative stone, aluminum, and glass, which meet the requirements of the land development code. The pump island and canopy will match the building materials, per the land development code, and the applicant plans to construct a sidewalk that would connect the service station to future development in the area.

Final approval of the stormwater management plan must be approved by the city engineering department.

The site plan has caused discussion throughout the process regarding the location of the drive through window and how the queue will affect traffic on the site. The original plans shared with the Planning Commission showed the window on the incorrect side of the building. The updated plan shared in the Oct. meeting showed an updated description of the window location. However, the location of the window and its proposed traffic queue would place the drive through window on the passenger side of the customers’ vehicles.

Ran Managment’s representative plans to discuss and resolve this issue with the architect, before sharing updated site plans with the city.