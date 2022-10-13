No. 9 Ole Miss vs Auburn: How to watch Saturday’s game

Published 12:30 pm Thursday, October 13, 2022

By Jake Davis

Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Jordan Watkins (11) makes a catch against Kentucky Wildcats at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)

No. 9 Ole Miss will try to remain perfect on Saturday as they host Auburn in their third SEC clash of the season.

The Rebels (6-0, 2-0 SEC) have lost six straight matchups with the Tigers, and trail the all-time series 35-10.

The Tigers are in the midst of a rebuilding process however, and are coming off back-to-back losses at the hands of LSU and No. 1 Georgia.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch, listen to or stream Saturday’s contest:

The Matchup: No. 9 Ole Miss vs Auburn

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

When: 11 a.m. CT

TV: ESPN

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network (FM 105.1 in Oxford)

Streaming: ESPN+/WatchESPN

