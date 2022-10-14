Cannon Motors to host canine costume party

On Saturday morning October 29th, 10am, Cannon Motors will host its Fourth Annual Canine Competition at its Chevrolet Dealership. This year it’s a Costume Party Contest!

Dogs must dress in their Halloween costumes and compete for prizes in the following categories: Scariest; Most Creative; Cutest; and Best in Show. Their family is also invited to join in on the fun and dress up too!

The sponsors for the event include Crossroads Animal Hospital; Delta Dog of Oxford; Hollywood Feed and PetSmart. The sponsors have contributed a combination of $1600 value of prizes. In addition, the Best in Show will win an acrylic pet portrait by local artist Rosie Vassallo, ride with Cannon Motors in the Christmas Parade and be featured in an Invitation Oxford advertisement.

There is no entry fee and participants are asked to arrive at about 9:45 am to get entered.