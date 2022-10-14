CASA North Mississippi holds ribbon cutting to celebrate new office space

CASA of North Mississippi advocates for the best interests of abused and neglected children through the service of trained, court-appointed community volunteers.

Erin Smith, Director of CASA North Mississippi, cut the Red Ribbon at the new offices of CASA North Mississippi. Already members of the Oxford-Lafayette Chamber of Commerce, today marks a new chapter for them in the brand new facility. Joining Erin to cut the red ribbon are her mother, Tina Byford and Judge David Bell. Also there are her staff, Terrica Roberts, Kim Vaughn, Wanda Wood and Carrie Coggins. Many CASA board members, friends and local businesses helped celebrate, along with Chamber board members and Ambassadors.