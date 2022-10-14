Mid-Town Farmers’ Market Saturday preview

Mid-Town Farmers’ Market fans and customers,

The market continues this Saturday, October 15th, (7AM-11AM), and below are some expected highlights:

The Salsa Ladies will be selling Get Kickin’ Salsa!

Bost Farm will be selling pumpkins, tomatoes, potatoes, cucumbers, okra, peppers, squash, flowers, peas and green beans.

Danny’s Fried Pies will have apple, chocolate, peach, pecan, and strawberry, sourdough bread, rolls and cinnamon rolls

Falkner Farms will have grass fed beef.

Debbie’s Cakes & Delights will have cake flavors of carrot, strawberry, lemon blueberry, chocolate ganache, chocolate Oreo and Italian cream. Also, several flavors of cupcakes and minis, perfect for the game!! Cheesecake flavors of NY Style, Chocolate Turtle, Heath Bar Crunch, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Pina Colada, Banana Pudding, Lemon, Cookies & Cream, Chocolate Chip, Turtle, Key Lime, Death by Chocolate, Mocha and Gluten Free NY Style. To order, call 662-816-3785 or email debbiescakesanddelights@yahoo.com

Brown’s Farm will have pears, persimmons, mulberries, turnip greens, herbs and a large amount of basil. Come see us!

Farmstead Florals will have fresh cut flower bouquets and mini sunflowers to help brighten your week!

Fresh From The Farm will have whole canned tomatoes, mild, medium and hot salsa, crunchy sweet pickles, dill pickles, bread and butter pickles, chow chow, sauerkraut, beet pickles, jalapeño jelly, hot pepper sauce, blueberry jam, blackberry jam and strawberry jam.