One dead, one injured in tragic accident behind City Hall

On Sunday, October 16, 2022, at approximately 1:14 AM, the Oxford Police Department received a 911 call by passers by that there were two people injured in the parking lot behind City Hall. Our officers and the Oxford Fire Department arrived almost immediately and began tending to the two victims. They were both transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi.

OPD reported that the male victim succumbed to his injuries and passed away. The female victim was eventually transferred to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, TN with critical injuries.

OPD is tracking leads and is asking the public for assistance. Attached are photos of persons and vehicle of interest. If you have any information please call OPD at 662-232-2400 or CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8799.