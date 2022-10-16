SEC Nation Presented by Johnsonville jets to the Bayou for SEC West showdown in Baton Rouge between No. 9 Ole Miss and LSU

SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show, SEC Nation Presented by Johnsonville, is off to Baton Rouge to highlight the SEC West showdown between No. 9 Ole Miss and LSU. The show will originate from LSU’s campus from 9-11 a.m. CT, Saturday, Oct. 22, on SEC Network. Exact set location will be announced later this week.

Laura Rutledge hosts the show, her sixth season in the host’s chair and her seventh on the show overall, joined by Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers and Tim Tebow for a weekly breakdown of the SEC football action to come.

Additionally, Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper will be live on Saturday morning from 8-9 a.m. CT, as Marty Smith and Ryan McGee meet at the intersection of southern lifestyle and college football to bring viewers the latest headlines, Hillbilly and otherwise, across the SEC landscape. Marty & McGee will be live on the road with SEC Nation every Saturday this fall.

LSU’s campus will also be home to The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Johnsonville, with #FinebaumFriday live from 2-6 p.m. CT.