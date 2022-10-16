Update: University confirms death of student in fatal hit-and-run; police still seeking suspects

Oxford Police continue to seek the public’s help in identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run early Sunday that left one University of Mississippi student dead and another critically injured.

Ben Marsh, dean of students, released a statement Sunday afternoon about the incident. “We received the heartbreaking news that one of our students was killed early this morning, and another was seriously injured after they were hit by a vehicle driving near the Square. We have been in touch with the families to offer our condolences and our support. I ask the community to join us in mourning the tragic loss of a life taken too soon, and we hope and pray that our injured student recovers fully from her injuries,” he said.

A university email on Sunday identified the student who died as Walker Allen Fielder, 21, of Madison. He was an active member of Sigma Chi fraternity and was pursuing a B.B.A. in Finance The female victim was transferred to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis with critical injuries and has not been publicly identified.

The incident took place early Sunday morning in the parking lot behind City Hall. Police were called at 1:14 a.m., when passersby found two people injured in the parking lot.

Police released screenshots from surveillance video Sunday afternoon showing two persons of interest in a pickup truck. Police are asking anyone with information to contact OPD at 662-232-2400 or CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8799.