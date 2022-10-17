Lafayette County Sheriff’s Dept. Crime Report for Oct. 17

Published 3:00 pm Monday, October 17, 2022

By Staff Report

5 Accidents

6 Agency Assists

6 Alarms

5 Animal Complaints

4 Civil Matters

4 Disturbances

1 Domestic Violence

3 Follow Ups

2 Harassments

11 Information

1 Juvenile Complaint

2 Malicious Mischief

2 Reckless Driving

2 Road Obstructions

21 Service Calls

7 Suspicious Activity

1 Suspicious Person

2 Suspicious Vehicles

3 Traffic Complaints

6 Transports

1 Vandalism

6 Welfare Concerns

1 Service Process

2 Protection Orders

 

10 Arrests

1 MDOC Warrant

1 Domestic Violence

1 DUI 1st and Careless Driving

1 Family Disturbance and Disorderly Conduct

1 Writ to Take Custody

1 Contempt of Court Warrant

1 DUI 2nd

1 DUI 1st

1 DUI 1st and Possession of Controlled Substance

1 Possession of Controlled Substance and Disorderly Conduct

 

