Lafayette County Sheriff’s Dept. Crime Report for Oct. 17
Published 3:00 pm Monday, October 17, 2022
5 Accidents
6 Agency Assists
6 Alarms
5 Animal Complaints
4 Civil Matters
4 Disturbances
1 Domestic Violence
3 Follow Ups
2 Harassments
11 Information
1 Juvenile Complaint
2 Malicious Mischief
2 Reckless Driving
2 Road Obstructions
21 Service Calls
7 Suspicious Activity
1 Suspicious Person
2 Suspicious Vehicles
3 Traffic Complaints
6 Transports
1 Vandalism
6 Welfare Concerns
1 Service Process
2 Protection Orders
10 Arrests
1 MDOC Warrant
1 Domestic Violence
1 DUI 1st and Careless Driving
1 Family Disturbance and Disorderly Conduct
1 Writ to Take Custody
1 Contempt of Court Warrant
1 DUI 2nd
1 DUI 1st
1 DUI 1st and Possession of Controlled Substance
1 Possession of Controlled Substance and Disorderly Conduct