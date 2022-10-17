Ole Miss moves to No. 7 in latest AP Poll

Ole Miss jumped two spots to No. 7 in this week’s AP Poll following a 48-34 victory over Auburn at home.

The Rebels (7-0, 3-0 SEC) found themselves in a close encounter with the Tigers but were able to pull away in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.

Their jump was aided by a pair of losses by top 10 teams as USC fell five spots from No. 7 to No. 12 following a loss to then-No. 20 Utah while Oklahoma State fell three spots from No. 8 to No. 11 after losing to then-No. 13 TCU.

The Utes jumped five spots to No. 15 with their victory over the Trojans while the Horned Frogs jumped into the top 10 following their victory as they now find themselves at No. 8 with a perfect 6-0 record.

Ole Miss hits the road this week as they travel to Baton Rouge to take on LSU before heading to College Station for a matchup with Texas A&M.