Ole Miss, Texas A&M kick set for 6:30 p.m.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ole Miss football’s game vs. Texas A&M on Oct. 29 has been slated for a 6:30 p.m. start and will be televised on SEC Network, the league office announced Monday.

This will be the 14th all-time meeting between the Rebels and Aggies. It will be the first time the Rebels have been to Bryan-College Station since 2018, after the 2020 game was canceled due to COVID issues.

No. 7 Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0 SEC) travels to LSU (5-2, 3-1 SEC) this weekend for a 2:30 p.m. CT kick. The game will be televised on CBS with Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson on the call.