OPD charges suspect in hit-and-run case
Published 4:30 pm Monday, October 17, 2022
The Oxford Police Department released the following statement on Monday regarding the hit-and-run accident that resulted in the death of Ole Miss student Walker Fielder early Sunday morning:
The Oxford Police Department has formally charged Seth Rokitka (24 of Collierville, TN) with one count of Manslaughter, one count of Aggravated DUI, one count of Duties of Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Death, and one count of Duties of Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Personal Injury. He was taken before a Justice Court Judge for his initial appearance and given a bond of $1,000,000.
Tristan Holland (18 of Collierville, TN) is still at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Jail. There is no timeline for extradition as of now.
- Seth Rokitka and Tristan Holland had no prior interactions with either victim prior to striking them with his truck.
- There were no fights or alterations and their paths did not cross. They were at separate establishments the entire night.
- Rokitka and Holland did not render aid or call 911 even though they knew what they had just done.