OPD charges suspect in hit-and-run case

The Oxford Police Department released the following statement on Monday regarding the hit-and-run accident that resulted in the death of Ole Miss student Walker Fielder early Sunday morning:

The Oxford Police Department has formally charged Seth Rokitka (24 of Collierville, TN) with one count of Manslaughter, one count of Aggravated DUI, one count of Duties of Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Death, and one count of Duties of Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Personal Injury. He was taken before a Justice Court Judge for his initial appearance and given a bond of $1,000,000.

Tristan Holland (18 of Collierville, TN) is still at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Jail. There is no timeline for extradition as of now.

We want to take this time to dispel rumors about the incident: