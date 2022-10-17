OPD Crime Report for Oct. 17

Published 2:00 pm Monday, October 17, 2022

By Staff Report

9 Tickets

22 Accidents

 

ARRESTS

4 DUI 1st

2 DUI 1st and Careless Driving

1 DUI 1st and Speeding

1 DUI 1st and Suspended Drivers License

1 DUI 1st and Wrong Way on a One Way

1 Possession of Paraphernalia and Noise Violation

9 Public Drunk

1 Public Drunk and Disorderly Conduct-Failure to Comply

1 Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct-Failure to Comply, and Fake ID

1 Public Drunk and Fake ID

 

REPORTS

2 Alarm

3 Ambulance Assists

1 Animal Complaint

1 Careless Driving

2 Civil Matters

5 Disturbing the Peace

1 Domestic Violence

4 Harassment

1 Lost Property

1 Scam

2 Simple Assault

10 Suspicious Activity

2 Suspicious Persons

2 Suspicious Vehicles

1 Trespassing

4 Vehicle Searches

4 Welfare Concerns

 

