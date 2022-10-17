OPD Crime Report for Oct. 17
Published 2:00 pm Monday, October 17, 2022
9 Tickets
22 Accidents
ARRESTS
4 DUI 1st
2 DUI 1st and Careless Driving
1 DUI 1st and Speeding
1 DUI 1st and Suspended Drivers License
1 DUI 1st and Wrong Way on a One Way
1 Possession of Paraphernalia and Noise Violation
9 Public Drunk
1 Public Drunk and Disorderly Conduct-Failure to Comply
1 Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct-Failure to Comply, and Fake ID
1 Public Drunk and Fake ID
REPORTS
2 Alarm
3 Ambulance Assists
1 Animal Complaint
1 Careless Driving
2 Civil Matters
5 Disturbing the Peace
1 Domestic Violence
4 Harassment
1 Lost Property
1 Scam
2 Simple Assault
10 Suspicious Activity
2 Suspicious Persons
2 Suspicious Vehicles
1 Trespassing
4 Vehicle Searches
4 Welfare Concerns