Oxford attorneys memorialized by the Mississippi Bar

Published 5:00 pm Monday, October 17, 2022

By Staff Report

On Tuesday, October 11, The Mississippi Bar held the 94th Annual Memorial Service before the Mississippi Supreme Court in the Chambers of the Supreme Court building in Jackson. Family and friends were invited to attend in person or virtually. Attorneys and judges memorialized included Ralph M. Dean, John P. Fullenwider, Gerald A. Gafford, and Jere R. Hoar, all of Oxford.

Chief Justice Michael K. Randolph presided over the program, and The Mississippi Bar President Blake Teller presented the eulogy. Will Manuel, Chair of the Memorial Service Committee, proposed the Memorial Resolution. Presiding Justice James W. Kitchens responded on behalf of the Court.

The Mississippi Bar hosts the Memorial Service annually to acknowledge and pay tribute to those attorneys and judges who departed this life in the past year. The program expresses gratitude and appreciation for each person’s efforts to contribute to the profession and rule of law in the State of Mississippi.

More Events

Chancellor Glenn Boyce releases statement on death of Ole Miss student

Board of Supervisors approves conditional use permit for open-air church

Ole Miss Panhellenic Council presents $245K check to CASA North Mississippi

CASA North Mississippi holds ribbon cutting to celebrate new office space

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you like or dislike the Ole Miss helmets designed by Realtree

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...