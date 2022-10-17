Oxford attorneys memorialized by the Mississippi Bar

On Tuesday, October 11, The Mississippi Bar held the 94th Annual Memorial Service before the Mississippi Supreme Court in the Chambers of the Supreme Court building in Jackson. Family and friends were invited to attend in person or virtually. Attorneys and judges memorialized included Ralph M. Dean, John P. Fullenwider, Gerald A. Gafford, and Jere R. Hoar, all of Oxford.

Chief Justice Michael K. Randolph presided over the program, and The Mississippi Bar President Blake Teller presented the eulogy. Will Manuel, Chair of the Memorial Service Committee, proposed the Memorial Resolution. Presiding Justice James W. Kitchens responded on behalf of the Court.

The Mississippi Bar hosts the Memorial Service annually to acknowledge and pay tribute to those attorneys and judges who departed this life in the past year. The program expresses gratitude and appreciation for each person’s efforts to contribute to the profession and rule of law in the State of Mississippi.