Mrs. Patricia Marie Grandi, 73, died Friday October 14, 2022, surrounded by loved ones in her home in Cordova, TN. Funeral services and visitation will be held Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Anchor Baptist Church with Pastor Ron Crenshaw officiating. Visitation will be from 11 AM with service beginning at noon. Private graveside service to follow.

Loved as a daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and friend, Pat was a natural in teaching and spent her career as a special education teacher. She also taught countless years of Sunday school, bible studies and volunteered at nursing homes.

She leaves behind her husband of 51 years, Michael Grandi, daughters Leah Nanaa and Jamie Grandi, son-in-law Adam Nanaa, granddaughter Nova Nanaa, sister Kathleen Diomedi and her family, Gerald Shook and his family, Sharon and Dennis Tase and their families, Rob Bader and Romney Grandi and their family, as well as numerous loved ones. She was welcomed into heaven by her twin sister Pamela Shook, brother Nicholas S. Zelenak, niece Brandi Shook, father Nicholas J. Zelenak, and mother Helen Superak Zelenak and brother-in-law David Diomedi.

If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to Operation Christmas Child through Anchor Baptist Church at 1009 MS-7 Water Valley, MS 38965.