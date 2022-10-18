Andrea Kostyal to host photo transfer workshop Oct. 22

The Oxford Art Guild is sponsoring a photo transfer workshop on Oct. 22 given by Andrea Kostyal at the Lafayette County Arena. The class will start at 9 a.m. and last 2-3 hours ,depending on the speed of the student’s work. Students will work on a 12×12 canvas, using photos provided by Kostyal.

While encouraged to bring scissors and hair dryers, students may bring their own acrylics and paint brushes if they would like, but it is not required.

Kostyal is a native of Hungary. She graduated from the Secondary School of Fine Arts in Pecs, Hungary in 1999, majoring in textile. The four-year school course work also included drawing, figure drawing, painting, and weaving.

In 2001 she moved to the United States, a major change in her personal life as well as in her art. Curiosity towards her new environment led her to find interest in different techniques. Her specialized abstract cityscapes have been invited to show in solo and group exhibitions at museums, universities, galleries, and juried exhibitions regionally and nationwide.

“My dreamlike paintings are inspired by urban landscape and nature that reflect experiences from my childhood and young adulthood,” said Kostyal. “I grew up in a small town in Europe where playing outdoors and gardening was commonplace. Later, I studied art and textiles in an artistically and culturally rich city in Hungary, filled with beautiful historic buildings and architectural masterpieces.

I enjoy careful planning of my detailed transferred photographs of street views as viewpoints in my paintings. They contain constructed forms between grids. These grids simultaneously connect shapes and forms along horizontal and vertical lines. Like woven tapestry, creating rhythms, a sense of depth and visual spacing between detailed or compendious forms. Playful bubbles permeate the whole painting in poetic movement on the canvas, reflecting my feelings and moods.”

Ticket prices are $80 for YAC and Oxford Artist Guild members, and $95 for non-members.