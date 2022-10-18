Lafayette County Detention Center Jail Log Oct. 15-18

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

Oct. 15

Andrew Smith, 21. Charge: Disorderly Conduct. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Kyle Hicks, 21. Charge: Simple Assault. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Steven Downs, 32. Charge: Trespassing. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Morgan Bennett, 27. Charge: Failure to Appear. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Eldridge Gibbs, 32. Charge: Public Drunk and Disorderly Conduct. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Julan Lewis, 23. Serving City Time.

Glen Rudd, 25. Serving City Time.

Cole Ray Braden, 25. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Quinterio Bailey, 27. Charge: DUI 2nd and Failure to Maintain. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Brittany Ann Tankersley, 32. Charge: DUI 1st and Possession of a Controlled Substance. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Matthew Brian Alias, 32. Charge: Public Drunk and Disorderly Conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Mark Reed Bowen, 37. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Dylan Lee Bland, 18. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Justice court.

William Wheeless, 31. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Tyler Jones, 21. Charge: Disorderly Conduct and Possession of a Controlled Substance. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Cade Herriford, 22. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Oct. 16

David McDonald, 25. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Gabriel Florio, 20. Charge: Public Drunk and Fake ID. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Nicholas Strickland, 21. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Charles Matthew Zornow, 22. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Brad Corey, 23. Charge: DUI 1st and Careless Driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Kalen Bunson, 18. Charge: DUI 1st and Careless Driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Levi Ambioceo, 19. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Rachel McClain, 34. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Tony Jones, 46. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Oct. 17

Baltazar Toams, 35. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Matthew Babb, 39. Charge: Violation of Protection Order. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Seth Rokitka, 24. Charge: DUI Aggravated, Manslaughter, Duties of Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Injury, Duties of Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Death. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Oct. 18.

Richard Norris, 46. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.