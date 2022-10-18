Memento Mori, Oxford!

As the shadows lengthen and the days shorten, take a break from the business of the season with the arts! The Yoknapatawpha Arts Council (YAC) has three spirited events to help you get into the holidays:

Does any town outdo themselves more around Halloween than Oxford?!? Of course not!

Take a break from the trunk or treats and kids’ activities to attend YAC’s unforgettable 50th anniversary party, the Ghostly Gala, on October 28th from 7 p.m.-12 a.m.! Face your fears and your foes in our Halloween maze, then enjoy Delta Pride Catfish, and the band, Cadillac Funk from 7-10 p.m. Then for those who love to haunt the night away, stay for a special late night drag showcase.

And save the date for the date for these wonderful fall and winter favorites:

Three Blind Wines is taking the blind wine tasting on the road on November 15th, Oxford. Join YAC at Southside Gallery for the special pop-up. Two-person teams can purchase wine at one of our sponsored wine stores: Star Package, Kiamies, High Cotton, Magnolia Wine and Spirits, Social. Teams purchase 3 bottles, two of which are used at the tasting, and vote on their favorite wine. Everyone’s third bottle is given to the winning team to take home and enjoy.

And don’t forget to jot Ornament Auction on your calendar! December 9th will feature ornaments, delicious food tastings, and good cheer. Last year’s auction featured studio tours with talented local artists like Charlie Buckley, Lee Harper, and John T. Edge. The 2022 auction will have studio tours again alongside the beautiful hand-crafted ornaments by amazing local artists. Best of all, members attend the event for free. Learn more about these fun events at oxfordarts.com.

Some other fun events coming up:

YAC at Oxford Park Commission’s Trunk or Treat on Fri., Oct. 21st from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Activity Center parking lot

21 United’s annual Buddy Walk on Sun., Oct. 23rd at 2 p.m. at the Old Armory Pavilion

The Oxford Artist Guild’s Biggest, Baddest Art Show all November in the Powerhouse Gallery

Holiday Art Market on Dec. 2-3

Theatre Oxford’s production Peppermint Bear is Dec. 1-3

Whether celebrating fall or the coming of winter, be sure and make the arts part of your holiday lineup!