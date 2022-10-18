Myah Taylor earns a spot on the Nancy Lieberman Award preseason watch list

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – As the anticipation amps up ahead of the 2022-23 basketball season, graduate transfer Myah Taylor earned herself a spot on the Nancy Lieberman Award watch-list as one of the nation’s top point guards, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced on Monday.

The Mississippi native joined the Rebels this offseason following a stellar career at Mississippi State, where she concluded her time as a Bulldog ranked sixth in total assists (445) and third in assists per game (3.9). This past season, Taylor led the SEC with 5.5 assists per game to rank 19th overall nationally.

In its 24th year, the Nancy Lieberman Award is presented to the nation’s top point guard in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates. To be considered for this prestigious award, candidates exhibit the floor leadership, play making and ball-handling skills of Class of 1996 Hall-of-Famer Nancy Lieberman.

The 2023 Nancy Lieberman Award winner will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the other four members of the Women’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award (Shooting Guard), Cheryl Miller Award (Small Forward), Katrina McClain Award (Power Forward) and the Lisa Leslie Award (Center), in addition to the Men’s Starting Five.

Fans are also encouraged to participate in Fan Voting, presented by Dell Technologies, in each of the three rounds starting Friday, October 21. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2023 Nancy Liberman Award will be narrowed to 10 and then in late February to just five. In March, the five finalists will be presented to Lieberman and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee where a winner will be selected.

Previous winners of the Nancy Lieberman Award include: Caitlin Clark, Iowa (2022), Paige Bueckers, UConn (2021), Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon (2018-20), Skylar Diggins, Notre Dame (2012-13), Diana Taurasi, Connecticut (2003-04) and Sue Bird, Connecticut (2000-02).

2023 Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Award Candidates*

Destinee Wells Belmont Jenna Annecchiarico College of Charleston McKenna Hofschild Colorado State Caitlin Clark Iowa Emily Ryan Iowa State Chrislyn Carr Louisville Alexis Morris LSU Haley Cavinder Miami Myah Taylor Mississippi Anastasia Hayes Mississippi State Deja Kelly North Carolina Olivia Miles Notre Dame Te-Hina Paopao Oregon Makenna Marisa Penn State Lauren Park-Lane Seton Hall Dyaisha Fair Syracuse Jasmine Powell Tennessee Rori Harmon Texas Gina Conti UCLA Jenna Clark Yale

*Players can play their way onto and off the list at any point in the 2022-23 season