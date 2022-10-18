Suspect in custody following shooting at Molly Barr Ridge apartments

Published 2:25 pm Tuesday, October 18, 2022

By Staff Report

The Oxford Police Department responded to calls of shots fired at the Molly Barr Ridge apartment complex late Tuesday morning.

The victim was transported the hospital, while officers took the suspect into custody where they await charges.

Officers were still on the scene at approximately 11:30 a.m., but declined to comment given the ongoing nature of the investigation.

OPD says there is no further threat to the community.

More information will be made available once the suspect is formally charged.

