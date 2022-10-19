Moe’s BBQ launches Tall Tales Tuesdays

Moe’s BBQ just off the square will feature the very best in subjects and storytellers during their new monthly features.

With Halloween nearing, Moe’s first monthly feature will take place on Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m. The event will include a discussion of Oxford’s five most famous ghost stories, by Stark Miller. Teresa Blair will follow with “The Ghosts of Mississippi.”

Admission to the event is free and early arrival is encouraged.

Moe’s BBQ is located at 311 South Lamar Blvd.