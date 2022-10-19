Moe’s BBQ launches Tall Tales Tuesdays

Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, October 19, 2022

By Staff Report

Moe’s BBQ just off the square will feature the very best in subjects and storytellers during their new monthly features.

With Halloween nearing, Moe’s first monthly feature will take place on Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m. The event will include a discussion of Oxford’s five most famous ghost stories, by Stark Miller. Teresa Blair will follow with “The Ghosts of Mississippi.”

Admission to the event is free and early arrival is encouraged. 

Moe’s BBQ is located at 311 South Lamar Blvd.

More News

OPD Crime Report for Oct. 19

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Dept. Crime Report for Oct. 19

Oxford still taking things “week to week” following upset of Clinton

Andrea Kostyal to host photo transfer workshop Oct. 22

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you like or dislike the Ole Miss helmets designed by Realtree

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...