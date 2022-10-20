OPD charges Tristan Holland with accessory after the fact following death of Ole Miss student

Published 11:55 am Thursday, October 20, 2022

By Staff Report

Tristan Holland (18, of Collierville, Tennessee) was charged with accessory after the fact on Wednesday following the death of Ole Miss student Walker Fielder. (OPD)

Tristan Holland (18 of Collierville, TN) was formally charged today with accessory after the fact and given a bond of $25,000 by a Justice Court Judge.

Holland and Seth Rokitka were identified as suspects following an accident that resulted in the death of Ole Miss student Walker Fielder early Sunday morning.

Holland was taken into custody in Shelby County, Tennessee Sunday night, and Rokitka was arrested Monday after his damaged truck was found in Marshall County.

Rokitka was charged with one count of Manslaughter, one count of aggravated DUI, one count of duties of driver involved in accident resulting in death, and one count of duties of driver involved in accident resulting in personal injury. He was taken before a Justice Court Judge for his initial appearance and given a bond of $1,000,000.

