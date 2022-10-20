Sheriff: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting reportedly pointed gun at deputies

A man involved in a domestic dispute was killed Wednesday after pointing his weapon at deputies, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff.

Sheriff Joey East released a statement on social media about 10 a.m. Thursday, providing more context to the incident that has lead to a Mississippi State Bureau of Investigations probe into the officer-involved shooting.

According to East, deputies received a 911 domestic call about 9:43 p.m. Wednesday about a woman arguing with an armed man at a residence near Highway 334. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the woman outside the residence and learned that her two children – ages 19 and 16 – were barricaded inside the home in their rooms.

“Deputies immediately began negotiating with the white male suspect to let the kids go and for him to come outside without the weapon,” the statement said. “During the negotiations, the male subject pointed a weapon at the deputies who fired their weapons, striking the male suspect. Medical aid was immediately rendered, but the (man) succumbed to his injuries.”

The children were removed from the home and MBI was notified due to the involvement of officers in the shooting.

No additional information, including the identifies of those involved, was released by the LCSO, pending notification of additional family members.

The MBI confirmed early Thursday that it is investigating the incident, but has not provided additional information.

“Please be in prayer with us for the subject involved and his family along with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office,” East said in the statement.