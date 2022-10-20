State investigating officer involved shooting in Lafayette County

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is investigating and officer involved shooting involving the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

According to MBI, the incident took place about 11 p.m. Wednesday near Highway 334 in Lafayette County.

The MBI is “currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence,” according to a statement. “Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office”

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as information is available.