Downtown Square Canopy of Lights returns Nov 8

Published 1:00 pm Saturday, October 22, 2022

By Staff Report

Staff report

The holiday season officially begins in Oxford with the Canopy of Lights around the Square. Coach Mike Bianco will ceremonially turn on the lights in front of City Hall on Thursday, Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. The Championship World Series trophy will be on display from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The lights are being put up by the City Buildings and Grounds Department with assistance from the Oxford Fire Department.

Visit Oxford is in charge of organizing the event. The lights will light the Square until early January.

