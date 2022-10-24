Ole Miss plummets down rankings in latest AP Poll

Published 12:00 pm Monday, October 24, 2022

By Jake Davis

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) is tackled by LSU Tigers linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (40) at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)

Ole Miss dropped eight spots from No. 7 to No. 15 in this week’s edition of the AP Poll, released on Sunday.

The Rebels (7-1, 3-1 SEC) suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday as they fell 45-20 to unranked LSU on the road in Death Valley.

Ole Miss was unable to get anything going offensively in the second half of the defeat, mustering just 112 yards of total offense after the break.

The loss sent the Rebels plummeting down the rankings, where they now sit between No. 14 Utah (5-2) and No. 16 Syracuse (6-1).

They will be back in action on Saturday when they hit the road once more for a matchup against Texas A&M in College Station at 6:30 p.m. on SECN.

More News Main

‘All of the focus is on us’ as Lafayette hits final stretch of regular season

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department crime report for Oct. 24

Oxford boys match best finish in school history at 2022 state championships

Lignell, Tamburlini named to final fall watch list for ANNIKA Award

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you like or dislike the Ole Miss helmets designed by Realtree

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...