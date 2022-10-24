Ole Miss plummets down rankings in latest AP Poll

Ole Miss dropped eight spots from No. 7 to No. 15 in this week’s edition of the AP Poll, released on Sunday.

The Rebels (7-1, 3-1 SEC) suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday as they fell 45-20 to unranked LSU on the road in Death Valley.

Ole Miss was unable to get anything going offensively in the second half of the defeat, mustering just 112 yards of total offense after the break.

The loss sent the Rebels plummeting down the rankings, where they now sit between No. 14 Utah (5-2) and No. 16 Syracuse (6-1).

They will be back in action on Saturday when they hit the road once more for a matchup against Texas A&M in College Station at 6:30 p.m. on SECN.