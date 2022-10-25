OPC to host Trunk or Treat event at activity center

The Oxford Parks Commission is set to host their first-ever Trunk or Treat event on Friday at the Ulysses “Coach” Howell Activity Center.

The event will be held from 5:30 to 7:15 Friday in the parking lot outside the activity center. Local business sponsors will be on hand to pass out candy, promote their companies and connect with the community.

After the event, the commission will host a showing of “Hocus Pocus” at the FNC Tennis Center. The film will begin at 7:30 p.m..

Entry to the event is free, but families are encouraged to bring their own snacks, blankets, chairs and anything else they want while watching the movie.