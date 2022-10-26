Abbeville/Gordon elementary schools receive historical marker

The schools were designated a National Historical Site on June 19, 2019 and placed in the National Register of Historic Sites the following year.

On Saturday, October 22, 2022, the last piece of the puzzle was completed with the unveiling of the Historical Marker.

Although, this was the last piece of the puzzle for that event, the work continues with the renovation of the Gordon Elementary School. The school campus is managed by the Gordon Community and Cultural Center, Inc.

The organization is currently conducting a $40,000.00 campaign to start the renovation project. Families and/or individuals can purchase doors and/or windows and have their names engraved on a plaque and placed on the window and above the door.

The donors will be purchasing a part of history for $200 a window and $500 a door.