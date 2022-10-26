Martha Ann Bowen Vajta, 86, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi. There will be private family celebration of her life scheduled at a later date. Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements. Ann was born in Obion County, Tennessee to parents T.A. Bowen Sr. and Thelma Rafnson on December 7, 1935. She graduated as valedictorian of her South Fulton High School class after surviving polio during her senior year, and was very popular with her classmates. Ann worked as a secretary for Fluor Daniel Corporation, in Greenville, South Carolina for several years and built many friendships with her coworkers. Always a beach lover, upon retirement she moved to Sarasota, FL where she lived for 17 years and was Treasurer of her condo association. She enjoyed walking on the beach, gardening, and reading. Her FL neighbors kept in touch with her after her January 2020 move to an assisted living facility in Oxford, MS, where her brother and sister live. The nurses at the facility nicknamed her “Spitfire” for her tendency to speak her mind. Ann is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lyn Williams Marcrum and Randy Marcrum of New York, NY; her grandchildren, Casper and Natalie Marcrum, also of New York, NY; her sister Kay Webber Cochran, brother and sister-in-law T.A. Bowen Jr. and Brenda Jump Bowen, all of Oxford, MS, and a host of extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, T.A. Bowen Sr. and Thelma Rafnson, and her first husband Dr. Stanley Williams of Greenville, SC. Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford is honored to be serving Ann’s family as they endure this season of loss. Please leave online condolences to her Tribute Wall at www.colemanfuneralhome.com.