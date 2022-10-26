Star Buds receives license to operate medical cannabis dispensary in Oxford, store to open in December

Another medical cannabis dispensary is set to call Oxford home after receiving a license to operate from the Mississippi Department of Revenue.

Star Buds is set to open doors at 1319 N Lamar Blvd Unit A as soon as enough product is made available by cultivators, which could be as soon as December.

The company is the sixth dispensary to receive a license to operate in Lafayette County, joining CannaMiss, LLC; Southern Crop Wellness IV, LLC; Hybrid, LLC; Magnolia Medical Cannabis Company, LLC and AES Enterprises Inc.

Operations director Doug Stout said the company is in the final stages of the construction process and will soon open doors to prospective patients seeking more information on how medical cannabis can be used, even if the product is not yet available.

“We still have a little bit of construction and other things going on but as soon as that’s done and doors are ready to open we hope to, if nothing else, have somebody there that can really work through any educational-type things,” Stout said. “As soon as we have product we’ll make it available, as soon as we get our first shipment in and testing is done, then by all means we want to have that available immediately.”

Cultivators began the growing process after the state started issuing licenses in June, but the product must still be harvested, processed and tested before it hits shelves this winter.

Stout said medical cannabis could be available in Lafayette County as soon as November, but added that it may take time for the product to be properly processed and tested.

“It’s looking like December’s probably going to be more realistic, but we would love to see it sooner,” Stout said. “As long as the testing is done and we know it’s quality product then it’s well worth the wait to ensure that the patients really get the quality products they deserve.”

Stout said Star Buds prides themselves on providing quality products that fit the needs of each individual patient.

The company opened in Colorado in 2013, and has stores in Maryland, Colorado, Missouri, South Dakota, Oklahoma and Jamaica.

Stout, a Greenwood native, added that the company is in a unique position to provide a local touch along with their professional expertise, as the Oxford branch will be locally owned and operated.

“The company is actually owned here in Mississippi by a couple of nurses, one RN and LPN, and I’m their operations director so we’re local as local can be,” Stout said. “They’re a really amazing dispensary, brand and company and are super excited to enter a new market.”

The store will sell exclusively marijuana flower at first, but will branch out into tinctures, edibles, topicals and concentrates as soon as those products are adequately tested and processed.