New Merry Maids residential cleaning service opens in Oxford

Owners Daniel Gravatt and Matt Copeland are pleased to announce the opening of their new residential cleaning services franchise, Merry Maids of North MS. From their Oxford location, they plan to serve the cleaning needs of Oxford and the surrounding areas including Water Valley, Batesville, New Albany, etc.

Some of Merry Maids most common services include weekly, bi-weekly and monthly cleanings; Holiday cleaning; move in/move out cleaning and specialty cleaning.

Owners Gravatt and Copeland are not new to the cleaning business, owning and operating ServiceMaster Commercial Cleaning Services which serves eight counties in Northeast MS from their Tupelo location. Copeland has been involved with ServiceMaster Clean for 18 years. Gravatt has been with ServiceMaster for 4 1/2 years, with three of those years working at the corporate headquarters, working with local franchises with focusing on healthcare and specialty cleaning. Merry Maids is a ServiceMaster company.