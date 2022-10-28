No. 15 Ole Miss at Texas A&M: how to watch Saturday’s game

No. 15 Ole Miss travels to College Station for a matchup with Texas A&M on Saturday as they attempt to bounce back from last week’s loss to LSU.

The Rebels were unable to muster any offense in the second half of their loss to the Tigers, and face another difficult task this week against a stout Aggie defense.

Here everything you need to know about how to watch, stream or listen to Saturday’s contest:

The Matchup: No. 15 Ole Miss at Texas A&M

Where: College Station, Texas

When: 6:30 C.T.

TV: SECN

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network (FM 105.1 in Oxford)

Streaming: ESPN+/SECN+