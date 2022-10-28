No. 15 Ole Miss at Texas A&M: how to watch Saturday’s game

Published 1:30 pm Friday, October 28, 2022

By Jake Davis

Ole Miss Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins (4) is tackled by LSU Tigers linebacker Greg Penn III (30) at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)

No. 15 Ole Miss travels to College Station for a matchup with Texas A&M on Saturday as they attempt to bounce back from last week’s loss to LSU.

The Rebels were unable to muster any offense in the second half of their loss to the Tigers, and face another difficult task this week against a stout Aggie defense.

Here everything you need to know about how to watch, stream or listen to Saturday’s contest:

The Matchup: No. 15 Ole Miss at Texas A&M

Where: College Station, Texas

When: 6:30 C.T.

TV: SECN

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network (FM 105.1 in Oxford)

Streaming: ESPN+/SECN+

More Ole Miss Sports

Ole Miss graduate transfer Brooke Moore to miss 2022-23 season

Ole Miss soccer wraps up regular season with loss to LSU

Ole Miss, volleyball coach Kayla Banwarth mutually agree to part ways

Ole Miss volleyball dominates Mississippi State 3-1

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you like or dislike the Ole Miss helmets designed by Realtree

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...