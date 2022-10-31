Kickoff time set for Ole Miss, Alabama

Published 1:00 pm Monday, October 31, 2022

By Staff Report

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (@Bruce Newman)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference has announced a 2:30 p.m. kickoff for Ole Miss’ Nov. 12 home football game vs. Alabama, with the contest televised on CBS.

It will be the 70th meeting all-time between Ole Miss and Alabama dating back to 1894.

Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1) has an open week this weekend before hosting the Crimson Tide. The Rebels check in at No. 10 in the AFCA Coaches Poll and No. 11 in the AP Top 25 following at 31-28 win over Texas A&M.

