Lafayette County Sheriff’s crime report for 10/31

Published 10:17 am Monday, October 31, 2022

By Staff Report

3 accidents
3 agency assists
6 alarms
3 animal complaints
5 disturbances
1 harassment
7 information
3 juvenile complaints
1 littering/dumping
3 reckless driving
1 road obstruction
9 service calls
5 suspicious activity
1 suspicious person
1 suspicious vehicle
5 traffic complaints
2 transports
1 unauthorized use of vehicle
4 welfare concerns
8 service processes

2 arrests:
1 possession of paraphernalia
1 disturbance of a family

More Crime

Lafayette County Sheriff’s crime report for Oct. 28

Lafayette County Sheriff’s crime report for Oct. 27

Marshall and DeSoto County residents arrested for payroll protection fraud

Lafayette County Sheriff’s crime report for Oct. 26

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you like or dislike the Ole Miss helmets designed by Realtree

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...