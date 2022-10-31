Lafayette County Sheriff’s crime report for 10/31
Published 10:17 am Monday, October 31, 2022
3 accidents
3 agency assists
6 alarms
3 animal complaints
5 disturbances
1 harassment
7 information
3 juvenile complaints
1 littering/dumping
3 reckless driving
1 road obstruction
9 service calls
5 suspicious activity
1 suspicious person
1 suspicious vehicle
5 traffic complaints
2 transports
1 unauthorized use of vehicle
4 welfare concerns
8 service processes
2 arrests:
1 possession of paraphernalia
1 disturbance of a family