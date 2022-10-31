Ole Miss jumps to No. 11 in latest AP Poll Published 11:00 am Monday, October 31, 2022

Ole Miss jumped four spots to No. 11 in the latest edition of the AP Top 25 rankings following a 31-28 victory over Texas A&M on the road.

The Rebels used a third-quarter surge to fend off the Aggies a week after suffering their first loss of the season at the hands of LSU.

That loss sent them tumbling down the rankings, falling eight spots from No. 7 to No. 15.

They made up much of that ground this week, and now sit just outside the top 10 heading into their bye week.

Ole Miss will be off this week before playing host to No. 6 Alabama on Nov. 12 in what will likely be the second top-15 clash in Oxford this season.