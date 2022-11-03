Gallery: Oxford falls to Madison Central 56-43

Oxford’s Roman Gregory (4) makes a catch against Madison Central’s Jameson Mosley (35) at Bobby Holcomb Field in Oxford, Miss. on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)
Oxford’s Martavious Blackmon (7) returns an interception for a touchdown against Madison Central at Bobby Holcomb Field in Oxford, Miss. on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)
Oxford’s Roman Gregory (4) scores against Madison Central in the 3rd quarter at Bobby Holcomb Field in Oxford, Miss. on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)
Oxford’s Jack Harper (17) is tackled by Madison Central’s Deandre Pullen (4) at Bobby Holcomb Field in Oxford, Miss. on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)
Oxford’s Dane Harmon (88) scores on a first quarter catch against Madison Central at Bobby Holcomb Field in Oxford, Miss. on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)