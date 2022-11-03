Gallery: Oxford falls to Madison Central 56-43

Published 10:49 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

By Staff Report

More Oxford Sports

‘It’s in our hands’: Oxford faces Madison Central with playoff berth in balance

Oxford breezes past Grenada to keep playoff hopes alive

Oxford’s Ashley Martin selected to lead North half in MAC All-Star game

Oxford ‘essentially in the playoffs now’ with backs against the wall

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you like or dislike the Ole Miss helmets designed by Realtree

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...