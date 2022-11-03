Regents School of Oxford receives School of Excellence Award from College Countdown Mississippi Published 10:03 am Thursday, November 3, 2022

Regents School of Oxford has been named a 2021 School of Excellence award winner by College Countdown Mississippi for FAFSA completion. The Schools of Excellence are a group of exemplary schools across the state that are helping students pursue postsecondary success. Regents School of Oxford was selected because of its participation and commitment to encouraging students to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) helping Mississippi rank third in the

nation as of Sept. 3.

Mississippi high schools have completed FAFSA applications at a 69.1% rate for the 2021-22 cycle, a 4.6% increase from the same point last year. Mississippi’s completion rate stands behind only Louisiana and Tennessee and ahead of the 56.7% national average.

“Regents School of Oxford demonstrated commitment to student success and for serving as an exemplary model for College Countdown Mississippi,” said Kierstan Dufour project manager for Get2College, a program of the Woodward Hines Education Foundation.

The winning schools will receive a plaque and be celebrated during virtual ceremonies.