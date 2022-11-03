Visit Oxford wins three statewide tourism awards Published 3:00 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

Visit Oxford received three statewide awards from the Mississippi Tourism Association at their annual Governor’s Conference on Tourism on Friday, Oct. 21.

The tourist information center was named “Destination Marketing Organization of the Year” and “Tourism Partnership of the Year,” and was also received the “Large Festival Event of the Year” award for the Double Decker festival.

“They are beyond talented and they work tirelessly for our community,” said Mayor Robyn Tannehill. “These awards are super competitive, I mean they’re statewide awards so to bring home three of these awards is certianly a huge testament to the work they’re doing.”

The organization is currently working on the city’s Christmas lighting event, which will be held in front of city hall at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.