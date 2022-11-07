Board of supervisors gives approval for phase nine of Old Oaks development Published 5:16 pm Monday, November 7, 2022

The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors voted to approve the final plat amendment for Phase IX of the Old Oaks housing development on Monday.

The move was mostly a formality, as Old Oaks received prior approval for the construction of 49 units as part of Phase VIII, but needed to install the necessary infrastructure for the remaining 11 units on the lot.

“This commission and the Board of Supervisors made it clear to the developer that they could not get final approval because of the Punkin Water situation. They could not get final approval based on a will-serve letter—it had to be on taps that they had purchased,” said Director of Development Services Joel Hollowell. “These meters have actually been installed, they are now on the lots. All of the other infrastructure is in place and they’re building houses on both sides all the way down the road so this is just filling in a little of the gap.”

The project was approved by the Lafayette County Planning Commission on Oct. 24.