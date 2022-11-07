Election Day 2022: where and when to vote in Oxford Published 2:15 pm Monday, November 7, 2022

Voters in Lafayette County will head to the polls tomorrow to vote in the 2022 Midterm Elections.

Among the positions voters will fill Tuesday is the newly-created County Court Judge.

Governor Tate Reeves signed a proclamation establishing a county court in Lafayette County back in February after its population rose above 50,000 in the 2020 census.

Voters will choose from among eight candidates: Steve Jubera, James B. Justice, Cornelia Fondren, Thomas A. Waller, Josh Turner, Ray Garrett, Tiffany Kilpatrick and Christine Tatum.

If no candidate receives at least 50 percent of the vote, the top two candidates will face off in a run-off election on Nov. 29.

The Third Circuit Court Judge position is also up for grabs Tuesday with incumbent Judge Kelly Luther running against Shirley Byers for the third time since 2014.

Judges Kent E. Smith, Gray Tollison, Jim Greenlee, Larry Little and Bob Whitwell are all running unopposed.

Incumbent Republican congressman Trent Kelly is also up for re-election, and will face off against Democratic opponent Dianne Black for the Mississippi 1st Congressional District.

Voters within the Oxford School District will have a few additional choices to make with three school board races on the ballot.

Jamie Anderson and Kimberley Harwell East are running unopposed for their seats, but incumbent Romana Reed is being challenged by Ashley Connor Wilkinson.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Here is a full list of polling places in each Lafayette County precinct:

DISTRICT 1

Oxford 1 – MS State Extension Office – (70 FD Buddy East Parkway)

Denmark-Lafayette Springs – (11 CR 287 – Fire Station #11 Lafayette Springs)

Yocona – (826 Hwy. 334 – Yocona Community Center)

DISTRICT 2

Oxford 2 – Conference Center – (102 Ed Perry Blvd. – Oxford Conf. Center)

Philadelphia – Hwy 30 East – (1303 Hwy. 30 East Etta – Phil. Community Ctr)

DISTRICT 3

Oxford 3 – Stone Center – (423 Washington Ave. – Stone Rec. Center)

Abbeville – (62 CR 106 – Springfield MB Church)

College Hill – (10 CR 130 – College Hill Community Center)

Taylor – (78 First Street – Taylor Community Center)

DISTRICT 4

Oxford 4 – (14 Tommie Collie Jane Rd. – Lafayette Civic Club)

Anchor/Taylor – (177 CR 376 Water Valley – Green’s Shop – Hwy. 7 South)

Burgess – (46 CR 313 Oxford – Clear Creek Baptist Church)

Harmontown – (599 Hwy. 310 Como Fire Station #1 – Harmontown)

Union West – (823 CR 313 – Fire Station #16)

DISTRICT 5