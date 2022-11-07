Kickoff time set for Ole Miss, Arkansas Published 1:30 pm Monday, November 7, 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ole Miss’ Nov. 19 road matchup vs. Arkansas will kick off at either 6 p.m. CT on ESPN or 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, the league office announced Monday.

Time and TV network will be determined on Nov. 12.

It will mark the 69th all-time meeting between the Rebels and Razorbacks dating back to 1908. Arkansas leads the series 36-29-1.

No. 9 Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1 SEC) will host No. 10 Alabama (7-2, 4-2 SEC) Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson will be on the call for the CBS broadcast. SEC Nation will also be in attendance hosting their pre-game show at The Grove for the second time this season.