Kickoff time set for Ole Miss, Arkansas

Published 1:30 pm Monday, November 7, 2022

By Staff Report

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (@Bruce Newman)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ole Miss’ Nov. 19 road matchup vs. Arkansas will kick off at either 6 p.m. CT on ESPN or 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, the league office announced Monday.

Time and TV network will be determined on Nov. 12.

It will mark the 69th all-time meeting between the Rebels and Razorbacks dating back to 1908. Arkansas leads the series 36-29-1.

No. 9 Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1 SEC) will host No. 10 Alabama (7-2, 4-2 SEC) Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson will be on the call for the CBS broadcast. SEC Nation will also be in attendance hosting their pre-game show at The Grove for the second time this season.

More Ole Miss Sports

Ole Miss holds at No. 11 in latest AP Poll

SEC Nation returns to Oxford as Ole Miss hosts Alabama

Ole Miss Volleyball splits series with South Carolina

Murrell named SEC coaches preseason All-SEC

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you like or dislike the Ole Miss helmets designed by Realtree

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...