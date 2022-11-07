Lafayette County Sheriff’s crime report for Nov. 7
Published 10:30 am Monday, November 7, 2022
2 accidents
3 agency assists
7 alarms
2 animal complaints
1 residential burglary (CR 472)
1 death
7 disturbances
1 follow up
1 harrassment
3 information
1 noise complaint
3 reckless driving
6 road obstruction
12 service calls
2 suspicious activity
2 suspicious persons
2 suspicious vehicles
1 transport
1 trespassing
2 welfare concerns
3 arrests:
1 residential burglary
1 felony fleeing, reckless driving, no tag & no proof of insurance
1 felony fleeing, reckless driving & no proof of insurance